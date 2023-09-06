Tax revenue gets bumper rise of 13.1% to $68.6b amid post-pandemic economic recovery

SINGAPORE – Tax collection here rose by $7.9 billion in the last financial year compared with the previous year, amid higher goods and services tax (GST) revenue and as the post-pandemic economic recovery lifted corporate earnings.

Total tax collection amounted to $68.6 billion in April 2022 to March 2023, up 13.1 per cent from the same period from 2021 to 2022, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) on Wednesday.

The latest figure represented 75.4 per cent of the Government’s operating revenue and 10.7 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

The arrears rate for income tax, GST and property tax fell to 0.59 per cent at $363.1 million for the last financial year, compared with 0.64 per cent in the year before.

Tax revenue collection rose across most tax types, with corporate income tax growing by $4.9 billion to $23.1 billion. It made up the largest share of total collections, at 33.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, individual income tax rose by $1.3 billion to $15.5 billion due to higher personal incomes. It accounted for 22.6 per cent of total collection, of which 83 per cent came from taxpayers with annual income exceeding $150,000.

GST revenue rose by $1.5 billion to $14.1 billion due to higher consumption and a rebound in international arrivals, said Iras. It made up the third-largest share of Iras’ revenue collection, at 20.5 per cent.

The GST rate was raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023, and will go up another percentage point to 9 per cent on the same day in 2024.

Stamp duty collection, however, fell by $800 million or 12 per cent due to a lower volume of transactions compared with the year before. It accounted for 8.7 per cent of revenue collection, at $6 billion, while property tax of $5.1 billion made up 7.4 per cent.

The taxman said it audited and investigated 9,019 taxpayers, and recovered more than $499 million in taxes and penalties.

This was an increase from the 8,665 cases it audited and investigated, and $385 million it recovered in the previous financial year, according to its annual report then.

Mr Ng Wai Choong, Commissioner of Inland Revenue and Iras chief executive, said in the latest annual report that Iras has developed new artificial intelligence applications to enhance its audit and fraud detection capabilities.

Looking ahead, the taxman will continue to scale up the use of data and technology to deliver personalised and anticipatory services, and aim to make processes more seamless for taxpayers through digital partnerships, he added.

Iras said most taxpayers no longer require assistance to file taxes, owing to efforts to encourage the use of self-help services, and tools such as a new AI bot.