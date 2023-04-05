$48m in additional tax bills issued in 2022 due to inaccurate claims made: Iras

SINGAPORE – Nearly 100,000 additional bills amounting to $48 million were issued to taxpayers in 2022 after they made incorrect tax relief claims, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras).

The figure was up from $37 million of such bills issued in 2021, and $39 million in 2020.

Common reliefs erroneously claimed include child, parent and spouse relief. Most claimants did not meet the qualifying conditions, the taxman told The Straits Times last week.

“One common condition that was overlooked is the dependant’s – spouse, child or parent’s – income. If the dependants received annual income exceeding $4,000 in the previous year, reliefs are not allowable,” said Iras.

Meanwhile, a minority of erroneously claimed reliefs was due to duplicate claims made by two or more taxpayers for the same dependant.

“Tax reliefs such as Parent Relief and Child Relief may be shared among individuals based on an agreed apportionment if they are maintaining the same dependant and meet the qualifying conditions. However, the total relief claimed by all parties should not exceed the eligible amount,” Iras added.

It reminded taxpayers that it is an offence to make a wrongful tax relief claim, and penalties may be imposed.

“Taxpayers who realised they have made errors in their tax returns are encouraged to come forward to Iras voluntarily, in a timely manner, to correct their errors,” it said, adding that it is prepared to reduce penalties for such disclosures that meet qualifying conditions.

The 2023 tax-filing season started in March and will end on April 18 for e-filings.

Taxpayers should check if they meet the conditions for each relief by visiting go.gov.sg/taxreliefs or using the Personal Relief Checker on Iras’ website, before entering their claim in their tax forms on the myTax Portal.

If you forget to claim a relief, you can re-file once via the portal to make changes within seven days of e-filing your tax returns, before April 18. You can also file an amendment within 30 days of your tax bill’s date through the “Object to Assessment” digital service on the portal.

The total amount of personal income tax reliefs is subject to an overall cap of $80,000 for each year of assessment.

Here are some reliefs and rebates you may be eligible for in year of assessment (YA) 2023, which is for income earned from Jan 1 to Dec 31 in 2022.