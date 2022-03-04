Budget debate: Jobs Growth Incentive extended, to focus on workers aged 40 and above and other vulnerable groups

SINGAPORE - Two support schemes aimed at promoting local hiring amid the pandemic will be extended, but will focus on those who remain vulnerable despite improving economic conditions, such as those aged 40 and above.

The Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) wage support scheme will be extended by another six months to this September, but wage support for workers younger than 40 will be phased out.

The Government will concentrate its resources under the JGI on helping older workers, persons with disabilities and former offenders, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon during his ministry's Budget debate on Friday (March 4).

He was responding to questions from several MPs, including the Workers' Party's Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC).

Eligible employers will only receive incentives for new local hires who are mature workers aged 40 and above who have not worked for at least six months, persons with disabilities or former offenders under the fourth phase of the scheme from April.

With the focus on mature workers, defined as those aged 40 and above, the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package will also see some changes.

The SGUnited Traineeships scheme, designed to help fresh graduates land jobs amid the weakened demand for skilled workers at the height of the pandemic, will be discontinued after it expires later in March, said Dr Koh.

Training allowances for mature job seekers in the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways attachment programme will remain unchanged at up to $3,800 per month, but government funding will be reduced from 90 per cent to 70 per cent, he added, in response to a question from Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang).

The attachment programme is a separate component from the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways company training programme, which will expire on March 31 and be replaced with the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme, as announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 18.

Dr Koh said: "The SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package and the JGI were introduced as extraordinary, time-bound measures to preserve human capital and expand local hiring amidst the Covid-19 pandemic."

He added that the National Jobs Council's efforts saw more than 174,000 local job seekers placed into jobs and skills opportunities as at the end of December last year.

Dr Koh noted that about half of the nearly 509,000 local hires supported through the JGI from September 2020 to August 2021 were mature workers.

But some mature job seekers continue to face difficulties in finding permanent jobs, he said.

The two schemes will continue to help vulnerable workers who need additional support in the hiring process, mature workers who need help transiting to new job roles, and job seekers requiring career-matching services.