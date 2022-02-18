Tax changes unveiled at Budget 2022: 6 things to know

SINGAPORE - Several announcements related to Singapore's tax system were unveiled during Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18), including the timing of the goods and services tax (GST) hike, higher marginal personal income tax rates and increased residential property tax rates.

These tax adjustments are to raise additional revenue and to contribute to a fairer revenue structure in Singapore, he said.

Here are six highlights:

1. 2-step GST hike to take place in 2023 and 2024

The planned increase of the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 9 per cent will be done in two stages - by one percentage point each time on Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024.

The impact of the hike, which was first announced in 2018, will be cushioned an enhanced $6.6 billion Assurance Package.

The package, which provides payouts to Singaporeans over the next five years, was announced in previous Budgets to buffer the GST increase for households by up to 10 years, and enhanced with a $640 million top up at this year's Budget.

On top of the transitional support through the Assurance Package, the GST Voucher scheme will also be enhanced to provide continuing offsets for the GST expenses of lower- to middle-income households.

Both support schemes will be implemented together before the GST increase takes place, so that Singaporeans can benefit from both schemes at the same time, said Mr Wong.

2. Higher personal income taxes for top earners

Singapore's personal income tax regime will be enhanced to be more progressive, with the top marginal personal income tax rate to be increased with effect from the year of assessment 2024.

Resident taxpayers' chargeable income in excess of $500,000 up to $1 million will be taxed at 23 per cent, while chargeable income in excess of $1 million will be taxed at 24 per cent.

This is up from the current 22 per cent tax levied on chargeable income in excess of $320,000.

The increase is expected to affect the top 1.2 per cent of personal income taxpayers and will raise $170 million of additional tax revenue per year.

3. Increased tax rates for residential properties