Family offices under tax schemes have hired 1,400 S’poreans and PRs

SINGAPORE – Single family offices (SFOs) that have applied for and received tax incentives under the Section 13O and 13U schemes employ about 1,400 Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) as at June 2022.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was replying to two parliamentary questions on the contributions of family offices to Singapore’s economy on Thursday.

Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) had asked for details on the number of jobs that SFOs have created in the local economy and the salary range of the people employed by them.

Mr Tharman said that of the 1,400 jobs, about 900 were created in just the last three years.

“These are generally well-paying jobs,” he said, adding that two-thirds of those employed “earned more than $5,000 per month”.

Of the rest, Mr Tharman said “more than 400 earned between $2,000 and $5,000 per month, and fewer than 50 earned less than $2,000 per month”.

Mr Tharman, who is also the outgoing chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said the data is based only on SFOs that have applied for and received tax incentives under Section 13O and 13U.

He added that the MAS does not have data on all SFOs because these offices manage the assets of their own families and are therefore not required to be licensed by MAS.

Ms Mariam Jaafar (Sembawang GRC) asked whether a study has been done to quantify the contributions of family offices set up in the past three years.

She wanted to know how these SFOs have contributed to the Singapore economy and how their contributions compare with other groups, including citizens and foreigners under employment passes.

Mr Tharman said the offices contribute to the local economy in two ways – first, by creating jobs directly when they hire individuals such as investment professionals; and indirectly when they generate revenue and help create jobs for other players in the SFO ecosystem, such as private banks, legal, custody, fund administration and tax firms.

MAS intends to conduct surveys to gain a better understanding of SFOs’ contributions in these other areas – how they benefit the economy indirectly when they generate revenues for other businesses; and how SFOs are a source of capital – said Mr Tharman.