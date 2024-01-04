State land sales deals hit 11-year high of $7.7 billion in 2023

SINGAPORE - State land tender activity hit an 11-year high in 2023, with 14 Government Land Sales (GLS) sites totalling $7.7 billion being awarded.

This was the highest annual value recorded under the GLS programme since 2012, when 51 GLS sites worth $10.6 billion were awarded, according to a report released by real estate firm Knight Frank on Jan 3.

Public-sector transaction values in 2023 were up nearly 40 per cent from 2022, when 11 sites amounting to $5.5 billion were sold.

Two large 99-year leasehold GLS sites in Tampines Avenue 11 and Marina Gardens Lane crossed the $1 billion mark in 2023, despite elevated interest rates and development risks.

Residential deals, comprising largely state land sales, formed the bulk of total investment sales activity in Singapore in 2023, totalling $10.3 billion.

This was, however, down 13.3 per cent from $11.9 billion in 2022 because of higher interest rates and increased additional buyer’s stamp duty rates from April 2023, said the Knight Frank report.

As a result, total investment sales fell 31.8 per cent to $21.1 billion in 2023, from $30.9 billion in 2022, crimped by a drop in residential and commercial property deals, the report said.

While investment activity slowed in 2023, the number of public deals transacted and their value increased as the Government launched more sites and raised residential housing supply to address demand, Knight Frank said.

The commercial and residential site in Tampines Avenue 11 was the largest GLS deal in 2023 – awarded at $1.21 billion, or $885 per sq ft (psf) per plot ratio to a joint venture between a UOL-Singapore Land consortium and CapitaLand Development.

In second place was the GLS site in Marina Gardens Lane, which was awarded to Chinese developer Kingsford Huray Development and two other partners for $1.03 billion, or $1,402 psf per plot ratio. This site, which can yield 790 residential units and up to 8,073 sq ft of commercial space, will be the first to kick-start development of the 45ha Marina South precinct.

The attractive sites released under the GLS programme diverted attention from the residential collective sale market.

That, along with a mismatch in price expectations between developers and sellers in the market as well as heightened development risks, resulted in just seven collective sale deals totalling $2.1 billion in 2023.

That is a 44 per cent drop from 2022, when 16 such deals worth $3.8 billion were concluded, the report said.

Following the $392.2 million collective sale of Meyer Park in Marine Parade in the first quarter of 2023, subsequent deals shrank in price quantum and number. That was due in part to the April round of cooling measures, and because the higher cost of replacement homes pushed sellers to set reserve prices that were deemed too high by developers, said Knight Frank.

Other residential sites acquired en bloc by developers in 2023 included Kew Lodge in Kheam Hock Road for $66.8 million in May and Kartar Apartments in Thomson Road for $18 million in October.