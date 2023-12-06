Third long-stay serviced apartments site in one-north as Govt raises supply of private homes

SINGAPORE - Land supply for private housing has been bumped up for the first half of 2024, and will include a third pilot site for long-stay serviced apartments in one-north as well as the first private housing site in Bayshore precinct.

In all, the 10 sites on the confirmed list and nine sites on the reserve list of the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme announced on Dec 6 will yield 8,910 private residential units,107,750 sq m gross floor area of commercial space and 530 hotel rooms.

The 10 sites on the confirmed list - which includes one executive condominium (EC) site, one long-stay serviced apartments site and one commercial and residential site - can collectively yield 5,450 private residential units including 710 EC units and 515 long-stay serviced apartments, as well as 13,900 sq m GFA of commercial space.

This is a rise of 5.6 per cent from 5,160 residential units in the second half of 2023.

The confirmed list supply injection will bring the total pipeline supply of private housing including ECs to about 59,100 units, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a statement.

This comprises 41,900 units with planning approval and 17,200 units from GLS sites and awarded en-bloc sites that have not been granted planning approval.

The Government will release a third long-stay serviced apartments pilot site in one-north yielding 515 serviced apartments. Two such sites at Upper Thomson Road and Zion Road were launched as part of the second half 2023 GLS programme on Dec 4.

ERA Singapore chief executive Marcus Chu expects a further dilution of bids from developers with 10 sites slated to release in the first half of 2024.

“Some developers may have lower appetite for land now as they have already replenished their land bank in earlier land sales. Excluding ECs, residential sites received an average of 5.2 bids per site in the first half of 2022, and this has moderated to 3.7 bids per site in the second half of 2023,” he said.

Mr Chu noted that the Holland Drive and De Souza Avenue sites, which were originally part of the second half 2023 reserve list, have been moved to the first half 2024 confirmed list.

“Both sites are expected to see strong interest. Based on the land size and plot ratio, the land value of Holland Drive will likely cross the $1 billion mark, and could draw consortiums to put in joint bids,” he said.

Also attractive in terms of location are confirmed list sites at Tengah Garden Avenue, River Valley Green Parcel A and Margaret Drive, said real estate agency Huttons.

Mr Chu said-“There is only one EC site on the confirmed list which is in Pasir Ris. The last EC site at Tampines Street 62 (Parcel B) received 9 bids in Oct 2023 achieved a $721 psf ppr. The EC segment will be keenly watched by developers due to its compelling value proposition. However, developers will need to be mindful around housing affordability amid the rising land cost, since there is an income cap for EC buyers.”

“We could see a more subdued enbloc market, especially in the OCR and RCR with the release of these ten sites. Developers have more options and back up plans to acquire sites.”

“As compared to previous years, the land available for sale is spread around island-wide, rather than in few areas. This caters to different groups of homebuyers.”

In addition, the Government will make available nine sites on the reserve list that can yield an additional 3,460 units for developers to initiate for development if they assess there is demand. These include 855 EC units and 220 long-stay serviced apartments, 93,850 sq m GFA of commercial space and 530 hotel rooms.

The reserve list comprises six private residential sites including two EC sites and one site with a mandatory long-stay serviced apartments, as well as one commercial site, one white site and one hotel site.

The release of the first private housing sale site at Bayshore Road in first half 2024 will kickstart the development of Bayshore estate, MND noted.

This new estate will comprise 10,000 homes - around 3,000 private homes and 7,000 HDB flats - that will be built on the 60 ha site, which sits on reclaimed land bounded by Upper East Coast Road and East Coast Parkway.

A white site for a mixed-use development at Woodlands Avenue 2, a short term lease commercial site at Punggol Walk and a hotel site at River Valley Road will be carried over from the second half 2023 reserve list to the first half 2024 reserve list.