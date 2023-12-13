Will plum state land plots in first half 2024 GLS draw more developers’ bids?

SINGAPORE - In a move that could boost flagging developer participation in state land tenders, more private housing sites have been introduced in the first-half 2024 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme in areas that have not seen such tenders for decades.

Sites in areas such as Bayshore and Tampines Street 94 are therefore likely to enjoy pent-up demand.

The list also includes more sites for a new class of long-stay serviced apartments in one-north and River Valley Green, which some analysts say could help diversify development risk.

Developer participation in GLS tenders has dropped noticeably in the past six months, in the face of heightened economic uncertainty, elevated interest rates and the April 2023 round of cooling measures that raised additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates, among other things.

Excluding executive condominium (EC) plots, private residential sites received 3.7 bids per site in the second half of 2023, down from an average of 5.2 bids per site in the first half of 2022, ERA Singapore noted.

The property agency expects a further dilution of bids with 10 confirmed list sites slated for release in the first half of 2024.

The 10 sites will supply 5,450 private housing units in total, including ECs – the seventh straight half-yearly increase in supply since the first half of 2021.

JLL’s head of residential research for Singapore, Ms Chia Siew Chuin, noted, however, that the increase in private housing supply has moderated to 5.6 per cent in the first half of 2024.

In comparison, such supply in the second half of 2023 jumped 26.2 per cent from the first half of 2023.

Excluding ECs, the supply is up just 3 per cent from the second half of 2023, Ms Chia said.

The moderation in supply means that there is still sufficient land being offered for private housing, yet at the same time, the market is not being oversaturated.

Also notable is the absence of new commercial or hotel supply in the first-half 2024 GLS list, ahead of the tender closing in March 2024 of a mega 6.5ha white site in Jurong Lake District – Singapore’s second Central Business District.

The white site for a mixed-use development in Woodlands Avenue 2, a short-term lease commercial site in Punggol Walk, and a hotel site in River Valley Road were carried over from the second-half 2023 reserve list to the first-half 2024 reserve list, CBRE noted.

Developers can bid to trigger reserve list sites for development if they assess there is demand.

The distribution of confirmed list housing supply is the highest in the suburbs with 3,060 units, up nearly 18 per cent from 2,595 units in the second half of 2023, to cater to local demand, JLL noted. In second place is the city fringe with 1,330 units.

Confirmed list supply in the prime district also rose from 270 units in the second half of 2023 to 1,060 units in the first half of 2024.

This “creates an opportunity for developers to landbank in the prime district via GLS, given the persistent mismatch in price expectations between developers and sellers” in the collective sales market, Ms Chia said.