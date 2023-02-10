Meyer Park sells en bloc for $392.18 million in third attempt

SINGAPORE – Third time’s the charm for Meyer Park, which has been sold for $392.18 million, a notch higher than its guide price of $390 million.

The freehold sea-fronting residential property was sold to United Venture Development (No 6), an 80/20 joint venture between UOL Group and Singapore Land Group.

Depending on the apartment size, each unit stands to receive approximately $5.25 million to $7.26 million from the collective sale, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie said on Thursday evening.

Located at 81 and 83 Meyer Road, Meyer Park sits on a land area of approximately 8,981.1 sq m, with 60 apartment units.

Including a land betterment charge of about $90.9 million, the land rate works out to approximately $1,668 per sq ft per plot ratio, which factors in a 7 per cent bonus floor area.

“The tender award demonstrates that sites with strategic location and exceptional attributes, coupled with a reasonable asking price, will garner strong interest from developers that are understandably becoming selective in their site acquisitions,” said Ms Swee Shou Fern, head of investment advisory at Edmund Tie.

This is Meyer Park’s third attempt at a collective sale, having first launched one on July 25 last year with a reserve price of $420 million. It was relaunched with the same reserve price on Oct 13, with the tender closing on Nov 2 without a deal.

The development is connected to several expressways, including the Marina Coastal Expressway and Pan Island Expressway, with the nearby Katong Park MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line slated to be operational next year.

It is also near to prominent schools such as Tao Nan Primary School, Kong Hwa School, Dunman High School and Victoria Junior College.

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2019, the site is zoned for residential use at a plot ratio of 2.8 and can be redeveloped to a maximum gross floor area of 25,147.08 sq m. THE BUSINESS TIMES