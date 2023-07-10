ST HeadSTart: Going from self-employment to working for others | The lowdown on tech bootcamps

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Now that we’re well into the second half of the year, some of us might be reconsidering our career paths or making fresh goals. Today’s newsletter offers some insights into how we can thrive in new environments and seize opportunities.

Making a drastic career switch can be scary, more so when switching from being your own boss to having a boss. What does it take to transition well from being self-employed to working for others? A senior career coach says that the toughest adjustments include those pertaining to work flexibility, control over decision-making and engaging with co-workers. The learning curve might be steep but employees moving from self-employment bring valuable skills – for example, agility that translates well to a traditional work environment.

We might also face challenges if we decide to make a snappy career switch and try to do so by picking up new skills in a short span of time. Get some insights into this by listening to the latest podcast episode of Career Talk (Tip: Listen in while on your commute to make better use of your travel time).

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi speaks to a journalist-turned-data analyst about boot camps that impart key skills in technology, especially software engineering and data science. They discuss whether these intensive short courses are worthwhile, and how we can weigh the opportunity cost of a career move in the first place.

