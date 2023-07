Resale properties are growing in popularity for their spaciousness and affordability. Demand has been rising as the median per square foot price gap between new and resale condos has continued to widen over the years.

In 2021, the price gap was 38.9 per cent, but this rose to 55.2 per cent in 2022 and 62.9 per cent in the first five months of 2023, based on the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) data.