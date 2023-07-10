Career Talk Podcast: How to make a snappy career switch

Providers such as General Assembly conduct intensive full-time courses over a matter of weeks and months, where more traditional providers like universities could take years.

In this episode, host Tay Hong Yi speaks with his guest on what it takes to flourish in such a course.

His guest is:

Mr Chong Zi Liang, journalist-turned-data analyst

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:11 Why make the leap to data analysis?

4:23 What is the upside to such an intensive short course?

6:01 How to convince skeptical employers on the rigour of the boot camp?

9:45 How to weigh the opportunity cost of a career move?

15:22 Common misconceptions about boot camps

Produced by: Tay Hong Yi (hytay@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

