askST Jobs: How to adjust to life as an employee after self-employment

Q: I just got a job after a stint running my own business. How can I adjust to life as an employee again, while tapping what I learnt?

A: New employees in this situation will have to adapt to meeting business expectations, working with internal stakeholders as well as working in a structured environment, says Ms Jaya Dass, managing director of recruitment at Randstad Malaysia and Singapore.

Self-employed folk are accountable primarily to themselves and their clients.

However, employees have key performance indicators to measure their conduct and activities, she notes: “They will also have to meet their bosses’ expectations and address any concerns they may have.

“People who are used to working independently may take time to adjust to working in a team, understanding organisational norms and fitting into corporate culture.”

The toughest adjustments include those pertaining to work flexibility, control over decision-making and engaging with co-workers, adds Mr Allen Tan, senior career coach at Workforce Singapore.

He advises these employees to familiarise themselves with company resources: “Learn about the various tools, software and platforms used by the organisation. These may include project management tools, communication platforms, document sharing systems and any other relevant software.

“Understanding company policies and procedures is essential as a new employee.

“You may wish to review employee handbooks, company intranet or any available documentation to familiarise yourself with the guidelines, codes of conduct and expectations within the organisation.”

People transitioning out of self-employment should also speak with their teammates or manager to clarify what is expected of them, and what each person in the team works on to ensure effective working relationships, says Mr Tan.

People coming from a self-employed background where they were fully responsible for all aspects of their business might inadvertently overstep boundaries in their new job, says Ms Dass.