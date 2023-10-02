Singapore picks up speed in digital asset, blockchain race as firms look to expand

SINGAPORE - Singapore is picking up speed in the race to bring digital assets and blockchain into the mainstream market as Web3 firms do more partnerships in the area of payments.

In just the last two weeks, a number of tie-ups between Web3 and non-Web3 firms were announced, including crypto payment gateway Triple-A and Apple reseller iStudio partnering to allow crypto payments at stores.

While Singapore’s reputation as a digital asset hub took a hit after the crashes in 2022 of prominent crypto firms with ties here, momentum is speeding picking up again as some players look to expand their businesses in the Republic and the region.

The Straits Times speaks to some of them on what they are doing.

Anchorage Digital