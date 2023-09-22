Custody, payments and tokenisation are key trends in digital assets, say market players

SINGAPORE – The digital asset industry here and around the world is pivoting towards custody, payments and tokenisation of real world assets – key trends that will feature more prominently in the coming months, market players said.

They noted that as regulation becomes clearer in the different jurisdictions and global regulatory bodies begin to take a stab at having a more consistent set of rules for the industry, bigger names will start to move into this space.

Regulators around the world moved in to scrutinise the industry after a string of collapses – prominent crypto names, including the Terra network, hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, investment firm Voyager Digital, lender Celsius and exchange FTX declared insolvencies in 2022.

The crashes sent investors and venture capital firms fleeing the market, with high interest rates escalating a crypto winter that spilled into 2023.

However, firms that provide digital wallets and custody of digital assets are benefiting.

Mr Lim Ho Beng, the Asia-Pacific managing director for digital asset trust firm BitGo, told The Straits Times that the failures of crypto exchanges such as FTX highlighted the risks investors face by keeping their assets at exchanges.

To reduce their risks, investors have turned to independent custodians to store their assets while they continue to trade on platforms, he said.

Crypto wallet provider SafePal’s chief executive Veronica Wong told ST that business has picked up post-FTX, as investors want to be able to fully control when they send and receive crypto via self-custodial or non-custodial wallets.

In Japan and South Korea, blockchain gaming has been resilient despite the bear market, she noted.

About 40 per cent of on-chain activity come from gaming and these users are also looking at how they store their digital assets, said Ms Wong.

The digital asset custody market was valued at US$447.9 billion (S$612 billion) in 2022 in a July report by PwC and Aspen Digital.

“Should the crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications being filed currently in the United States by the likes of BlackRock be approved, these ETFs will need to purchase the underlying crypto assets and have them custodied, which would lead to a large increase in the size of the crypto assets under custody,” said Mr Lim.

Currently, there are no rules here on custodians and wallets, although some observers said these have come under regulators’ radar.

Mr Julian Sawyer, chief executive of Zodia Custody, said that post-FTX, there has been emphasis on segregation of duties between what an exchange does and the safekeeping of users’ assets. “What you’re seeing particularly here is people coming into the market, providing custody services and as new regulations come out, it’s more important to have that guarantee going forward.”