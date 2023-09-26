iStudio joins hands with Triple-A to allow crypto payments at its stores

SINGAPORE - In a sign that digital asset players are starting to make their way into the mainstream market here, Singapore’s biggest Apple products reseller will allow customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies.

iStudio and crypto payment gateway Triple-A on Tuesday announced a partnership that will allow customers to buy merchandise using cryptocurrencies at selected iStudio stores.

The roll-out will begin at stores across Singapore, including malls such as Jurong Point, Tampines Mall, Paragon, NEX, and Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The integration of Triple-A’s crypto payment options will help it reach out to a fast-growing segment of tech-savvy customers, iStudio said.

It noted that crypto payments come with lower transaction fees, compared with conventional methods, and eliminate the risk of chargeback fraud for iStudio.

Chargeback fraud occurs when a customer makes a legitimate purchase with their credit card but later disputes the charge and requests a return of funds to the card.

Mr Jeremy Lin, head of marketing at iStudio, said the retailer has been monitoring this payment method for some time.

He added that Triple-A’s instant conversion to fiat and next-day bank settlement shield iStudio from cryptocurrency price fluctuations.

The crypto payment gateway also allows customers to use their preferred crypto wallets, said Mr Lin.

Founded by chief executive Eric Barbier in 2017, Triple-A was among the first batch of applicants to receive a digital payment token licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in November 2021.

Market players have said that payments is one of the key growth trends in the digital asset space in the months ahead, with more well-known brands tying up with digital asset firms to offer crypto payments.

In recent days, reports said leaked documents revealed that tech giant Microsoft is planning to add a crypto wallet into the next generation of its Xbox.

Around two weeks ago, global payments firm Circle Internet Financial also partnered ride-hailing operator Grab to test out a Web3, blockchain-based wallet in a pilot here.