Digital asset, payments firms toy with stablecoin plans after release of new Singapore framework

SINGAPORE - Some digital assets and payments companies in Singapore are now considering plans to issue stablecoins from the Republic or registering their tokens with the regulator.

This comes after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday announced its finalised rules for Singapore-licensed stablecoin issuers, a move that players and observers said would bring clarity to the growing industry.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that has their values pegged, or tied, to that of another currency, commodity, or financial instrument. They are used as an alternative medium of exchange to more volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency exchange StraitsX, payments firm Circle Internet Singapore (Circle Singapore), and DCS Card Centre said they are looking at the possibilities now that the stablecoin framework is finalised.

StraitsX and Circle Singapore are both licensed to carry out digital payment token (DPT) services here, while DCS, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore, is governed by Singapore’s Banking Act.

Mr Liu Tianwei, co-founder of StraitsX, said the firm is looking at getting the MAS regulated label for its XSGD Singdollar stablecoin.

He said the team has been working with the regulator to ensure early compliance with the new stablecoin rules. “What it means is that there will be a licence variation or upgrade process where XSGD will be deemed a MAS regulated stablecoin on top of the existing DPT regulations that it is already subjected to.”

StraitsX issues the XSGD and XIDR that are pegged respectively to the Singdollar and Indonesian rupiah on a one-to-one basis.

Asked if it would issue stablecoins pegged to other currencies, StraitsX said it believes it is currently in a good position to pursue new expansion opportunities given its relatively long operating history as one of the leading issuers of non-US dollar stablecoins.

Mr Chan Yam Ki, vice-president of strategy and policy for Circle, which issues the USDC, the world’s second largest stablecoin, said the firm is “assessing possibilities within the scope of our current licensed capacities” now that there is this new framework.

DCS, which recently issued DUS, is reviewing the new regulations before registering its payment token as an MAS-regulated single-currency stablecoin (SCS) in the coming months. DUS is only issued in Singapore.

The firm’s chief executive Karen Low told The Straits Times that DUS is pegged to the US dollar on a one-to-one ratio and the token is issued in accordance with the MAS framework.

“We will leverage DUS to create a payment ecosystem between Web2 and Web3, using blockchain, privacy-preserving computation, and other technologies to drive innovative development in the blockchain payment field,” said Ms Low.

She added that DCS is now in discussions to be listed on top crypto exchanges used in Singapore to widen access to its payment token.