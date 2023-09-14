Payments firm Circle partners Grab to test out Web3 wallet in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Global payments firm Circle Internet Financial has partnered ride-hailing operator Grab to test out a Web3 or blockchain-based wallet in a pilot here.

From Thursday, all Singapore-based users of Grab’s ride-hailing app will be able to set up a blockchain-enabled wallet called Grab Web3 Wallet, which they can use to earn rewards and collectibles, as well as use non-fungible token (NFT) vouchers.

Boston-based group Circle, which issues stablecoins USDC and Euro Coin, said on Thursday that its new Web3 services platform will be integrated into the Grab app to provide Web3 experiences.

For a start, the Grab Web3 wallet will support the use of the SG Pitstop Pack NFT vouchers at popular stores and tourist attractions in Singapore during the upcoming F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

One of the aims of the pilot is to demonstrate real-world use of purpose bound money, said Circle. A purpose-bound money protocol works on blockchain technology and enables users to access digital money, without intermediaries, using their preferred wallet provider.

In June, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched a White Paper proposing standards for the use of digital money, including purpose bound money.

“Circle is focused on partnering with global-scale consumer internet brands to bring everyday utility to users. Piloting our technology with Grab’s customers brings us closer to realising the full potential of responsible digital assets innovation,” said Mr Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and chief executive of Circle.

The group’s Singapore entity officially opened its office in May. In June, it obtained from MAS a major payment institution licence that allows it to offer digital payment token services.

The firm then announced in July that it would undergo a restructuring that will have it focus more on Asia and new growth areas in Web3. It also made a “marginal” cut in jobs across markets, including Singapore.

American firms in the digital asset space have been diversifying their businesses as United States regulators close in on the sector with lawsuits. This has prompted many to flock to Asia, which they view as a key growth market.