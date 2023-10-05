BTO launch impacts HDB resale in September; first price drop since February

SINGAPORE – The HDB resale market showed a notable shift in September, with prices falling for the first time since February and fewer units were sold.

Overall Housing Board resale prices fell by 0.6 per cent from August to September, according to flash estimates from property portal SRX and 99.co released on Thursday. Prices dipped 0.9 per cent in non-mature estates and 0.4 per cent in mature estates.

Compared with September 2022, overall resale prices increased by 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, resale volume fell by 19.7 per cent, with 1,985 units sold in September, down from 2,473 flats sold in August. On a year-on-year basis, September’s resale volume was 23.3 per cent lower than in the previous period.

October’s Build-To-Order launch is one of the key influencing factors behind this discernible shift in the HDB resale landscape, analysts said.

The anticipation of new BTO units, particularly in prime locations, appears to have diverted potential buyers from the resale market, they added.

“Some prospective buyers may have decided to wait for the BTO launch, given the desirable locations offered, including in Kallang Whampoa and Queenstown,” said PropNex’s head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

Analysts cited other possible reasons for the slower resale market.

Ms Wong said that “a mismatch in price expectations between sellers and buyers” could have slowed transactions.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said it could be due to the impact of the Hungry Ghost Festival from August to mid-September, during which home buyers tend to hold back on purchases.

Mr Luqman Hakim, chief data and analytics officer at 99.co, highlighted that concerns about high interest rates and inflation could have shifted some prospective buyers’ demand away from the resale market amid its increasing prices.

The moderate resale activity has weighed on HDB resale prices, said Ms Wong who pointed out that the median price of 16 out of 26 estates fell from August to September.

This is “likely contributed partly by the pullback in the number of million-dollar flats sold in September compared with the previous month”, she added.