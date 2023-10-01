About 1,900 BTO flats in 2 Choa Chu Kang projects to be offered in early Oct launch

SINGAPORE – About 1,900 build-to-order (BTO) flats in two developments in Choa Chu Kang – with a waiting time of up to four years – will be launched in early October.

The Rail Corridor will run along and through the two projects, Rail Green I and Rail Green II @ CCK, which comprise 12 blocks ranging from 13 to 31 storeys.

Larger flats – five-room and three-generation units – will be offered.

Rail Green I @ CCK, which will have more than 870 units, has a waiting time of three years and three months – one of the shortest in the upcoming sales exercise, the Housing Board said on Sunday.

The two developments will take on a railway-inspired theme to pay homage to the area’s history, HDB added.

The Rail Green precinct will have a train-themed playground and a pavilion inspired by old train platforms. Walkways throughout the area will feature designs that resemble railway tracks.

Trains on the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) railway line, built in 1903, ran through Choa Chu Kang until operations stopped in 2011. The former railway track is now the Rail Corridor, a popular hiking trail.

Units will be oriented to offer panoramic views of Pang Sua Canal and a linear green area that runs along it “as much as possible for residents to enjoy green living”, HDB said.

“These efforts will contribute to a lush environment and a sense of openness, providing relief and recreational opportunities to support residents’ health and well-being,” it said.