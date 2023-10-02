HDB resale prices up 1.2% in Q3, lower than quarter average in 2022; more flats sold

SINGAPORE - Prices of Housing Board resale flats inched up in the third quarter of 2023, rising by 1.2 per cent, but at a slower pace than the 1.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

This marks the 14th consecutive quarter of price increase, flash estimates from HDB showed on Monday. HDB noted that the price growth in the third quarter of 2023 was lower than the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022.

Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics, said the slower price growth indicates that price resistance from buyers could have set in, amid concerns about inflation and affordability.

She said the price growth was driven mainly by four-room flats.

Citing HDB data, Ms Sun said the average prices of such flats increased the most across all flat types, rising by 1.8 per cent from $579,740 in the second quarter to $590,454 in the third quarter.

This was followed by executive flats, which grew 1.3 per cent from an average of $827,549 in the second quarter to $838,120 in the third quarter.

More HDB resale flats were sold in the third quarter of 2023, with the number rising by 2.9 per cent to an estimated 6,592, from 6,409 in the second quarter.

Ms Sun said more buyers opted for resale flats due to the August Build-To-Order (BTO) sales launch being delayed to early October.

Based on HDB’s flash data, resale volume was 9.7 per cent lower compared with the same period last year, when 7,298 units changed hands.

It is also the lowest volume lodged in the third quarter compared with the same period from 2020 to 2022.

HDB said it will launch about 6,800 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah in early October.

Another 6,000 flats in towns such as Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, Woodlands, Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah and Queenstown will be launched in December - the final sales exercise of 2023.

HDB remains on track to launch 23,000 flats in 2023, and a total of 100,000 flats from 2021 to 2025.