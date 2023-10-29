How Columbia Sportswear is loosening its manufacturing ties to Asia

GUATEMALA CITY – Mr Stan Burton wandered the Guatemalan factory like a prospector probing for buried treasure.

His company, Columbia Sportswear, had long relied on plants in Asia to make its clothing, but that appeared increasingly precarious.

A trade war undermined the benefits of using Chinese factories to keep Americans stocked with windbreakers and fleece pullovers.

The disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the pitfalls of depending on container ships to move products across the Pacific.

As Columbia’s head of apparel manufacturing, Mr Burton, 52, was responsible for diminishing the risks.

So he was scouting factories in Central America to narrow the distance between the brand’s manufacturing operations and customers in the United States.

He visited Zuntex Apparel, a factory in Guatemala City that was already making modest quantities of Columbia’s hooded sweatshirts and button-down fishing shirts. Could it handle a significantly larger order?

When Mr Burton reached the back of the cavernous plant, he gawked at an array of Italian-made machines capable of printing elaborate designs that could be pressed onto clothing.

“That’s a big boy set-up,” Mr Burton exclaimed. “There’s nothing we could ask for that they couldn’t do.”

Columbia’s reconnaissance trip to Central America reflects a refashioning of international trade as geopolitical forces spur multinational companies to reduce their dependence on faraway factories.

It also attests to the lessons of the pandemic: After extraordinary product shortages, major brands are eager to make it easier to replenish their stocks.

The US tariffs on a vast range of imports from China – imposed by then President Donald Trump and continued by President Joe Biden – have induced major American companies to shift production from Chinese factories.

Startling increases in shipping prices during the pandemic prompted retail brands to explore moving more of their manufacturing closer to their largest markets.