SINGAPORE – Before taking up a sport or activity, one might do a spot of shopping first.

According to market research firm SkyQuest, the global sportswear market was valued at US$172.94 billion (S$233 billion) in 2021 and is expected to reach US$268.65 billion by 2028. The increase is driven by the growing popularity of sports such as tennis, cricket and cycling, as well as CrossFit and high-intensity workouts.