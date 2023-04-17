Firms tapping local green financing scheme as demand for sustainable solutions increases

SINGAPORE - When local start-up KoolLogix needed an injection of funds to complete a new test lab facility to test its heat removal solutions for data centres, it turned to Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

Introduced in 2021 by the government agency, the Enterprise Financing Scheme-Green (EFS-Green) has been helping companies access green financing.

The scheme is targeted at businesses that develop technologies and solutions to reduce waste, resource use or greenhouse-gas emissions, especially in clean energy, circular economy, green infrastructure and clean transportation.

In total, 50 small and medium-sized enterprises developing and providing green solutions have received support, and close to $260 million of green loans have been given out so far.

Beneficiaries include companies in solar energy, energy storage, energy efficiency technologies, electric vehicle technologies and more.

Said KoolLogix’s chief executive Cheong Chun Keat, 51: “I’m very glad that there are now these schemes that support green enterprises. I hope that they can extend this support to non-green companies that are trying to adopt sustainable technology. This will contribute to Singapore’s journey towards sustainability.”

Mr Cheong started the data centre thermal management solution start-up in 2018 with a team of three people.

He said data centres, which were reported to account for 7 per cent of Singapore’s total electricity consumption in 2020, can reduce their energy costs by up to 50 per cent with KoolLogix’s heat removal solutions.

“KoolLogix’s heat removal technology is also able to reduce carbon production by up to four times as compared to our competitors,” he added.

Another company that received EFS-Green funding is Durapower Group, an energy storage solutions provider.

Durapower manufactures sustainable batteries that support the circular economy and transformation towards a carbon-neutral future.

The loan was for Durapower to speed up the development and distribution of its high-tech energy storage solutions for the Tuas Port’s automated guided vehicle (AGV) fleet.