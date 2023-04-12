More help for companies to assess climate-related risks and understand green finance

SINGAPORE – Help is at hand for companies struggling to assess the impact of climate change on their business and the even more daunting challenge of securing funding for sustainable projects.

The assistance comes in the form of two publications from the national accountancy body, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA).

One guide helps firms examine how climate change might impact their business and identify ways to make their operations more resilient, while the other outlines various frameworks in the area of green finance and highlights relevant government grants and schemes.

The Institute urges companies to get started on scenario analysis. This includes pilot testing and considering at least two scenarios – for example, where global warming is limited to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, and if it rises to 4 deg C.

The guide for this area also sets out common climate risks, which in Singapore include increased compliance costs due to changes in regulations and surging raw material prices.

There are also policy, legal and reputational risks to consider as well.

Dr Lee Hui Mien, Singtel’s senior director for group environmental sustainability, said companies can start small by analysing a certain risk and working out a plan around it.

“Once you get a bit more knowledgeable and understand the issue, then you’ll be able to also know what kind of external help you need,” she said on Wednesday at a fireside chat, part of an ISCA conference where the new guides were launched. The conference was held at the ISCA House in Cecil Street but it was livestreamed.

Fellow speaker Foo Peng Er, vice president of group sustainability at CapitaLand Investment, said companies should not carry out scenario analysis simply for their business disclosures but instead use it to embed sustainability in their business.

“The teams you should be working with are not just the sustainability team and accountants,” she said. “At our company, it will also be the investor relations, investment, portfolio, asset management and operations teams... You’re rehearsing for the future and you’re rehearsing together.”

The other guide published on Wednesday concerns green and sustainable finance pointers for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while also examining the role of accountants in leading a company’s green agenda..

As the ISCA noted: “With more than 90 per cent of businesses in Singapore being SMEs, they are crucial to the nation’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“However, many SMEs are not aware of the range of sustainable finance options available to them, or do not fully understand the requirements and benefits of such finance.”