Sustainable financing for SMEs set to go up by 50% this year to over $3 billion: OCBC

SINGAPORE – The total amount lent by OCBC Bank to small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) for sustainable projects is set to rise by 50 per cent year-on-year, reaching over $3 billion by end 2022.

These loans will cover over 600 SMEs across Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, with the number taking up such loans increasing by three times year-on-year. About 500 SMEs come from Singapore.

Around half of such loans taken up here relate to the built environment, and another quarter is tied to renewables and energy efficiency.

The loans cover nine green project categories, including clean transportation, green buildings and renewable energy.

The bank launched the OCBC SME Sustainable Finance Framework in November 2020 to make it simpler and less costly for firms to get started on sustainability plans. Some challenges SMEs face include costs, lack of expertise and limited resources, Mr Linus Goh, head of global commercial banking, said on Tuesday.

Though still in its early stages, OCBC is also pushing this framework to its regional markets. For instance, in Malaysia, renewable energy, particularly solar energy, is the top sector.

Over the past year, OCBC noted a shift by SMEs in how sustainability is viewed.

Previously, sustainability was thought of as a good-to-have and SMEs were mainly motivated to transition over compliance requirements, Mr Goh noted.

However, in the past year, SMEs now see sustainability as a business risk consideration, where it is a key driver of business viability and long-term survival.

Mr Goh cited the example of Yeap Transport, a bus fleet management company that specialises in transporting school-going children. As transport forms a large part of a school’s carbon footprint, schools are increasingly monitoring how bus operators tackle the issue.

“In the normal assessment of things, you would not expect Yeap Transport to have to comply to any green requirements, or lose a client. However, they serve the foreign schools and these schools are ahead of the curve and want Yeap Transport to meet the standards of an electric vehicle (EV) bus.

“So Yeap is now confronted with the issue: Either step up to meet the standards of an EV bus or lose a client,” he said.

Yeap Transport currently manages a fleet of over 450 buses, where more than half are Euro 6 zero emission diesel types. It also aims to use 100 per cent renewable energy for its operations by 2040 and have an over 90 per cent electric fleet by 2050.

“Business owners can no longer kick the idea of sustainability down the road,” added Mr Goh who expects green loans to grow at a similar pace in 2023.