Singapore banks report strong uptake for green loans

SINGAPORE - Banks in Singapore said there is growing awareness and interest among consumers to take up green financing solutions.

These loans promise preferential interest rates, rebates and shopping vouchers for eligible consumers who fulfil some pre-set criteria.

In this way, green loans seek to encourage consumers to adopt more environmentally friendly and sustainable lifestyles.

To qualify for the green home or renovation loans, homes must have energy-efficient features such as LED lighting, ceiling fans instead of air-conditioners for ventilation, and smart devices to turn off home appliances remotely when not in use.

As for green car loans, car buyers either have to buy an electric vehicle or a hybrid vehicle.

Some banks with green loan offers in Singapore include OCBC Bank, UOB, DBS Bank and HSBC.

1. OCBC green loans

Among the banks with green loan offerings, OCBC has the most comprehensive portfolio of home, car and renovation loans.

The bank said there has been strong take-up of its Eco-Care loans since it began offering them in March 2021.

OCBC said interest was particularly strong in 2022, which saw the value of Eco-Care loans extended quadrupling from 2021.

More than $3.5 billion of Eco-Care loans have been extended since 2021, and these loans now make up one in five of the home, renovation and car loans extended by the bank.

Mr Sunny Quek, head of global consumer financial services at OCBC, said the top two concerns hindering green adoption among Singaporeans are cost and convenience.

Addressing these concerns has enabled a better than expected take-up rate for Eco-Care loans, he said, adding that this upward trajectory should continue.

“Despite inflationary pressures and expectations that the housing market may slow down this year, we are still targeting close to 10 per cent year-on-year growth in OCBC Eco-Care loans,” Mr Quek added.