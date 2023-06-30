China’s economic woes are multiplying - and Xi Jinping has no easy fix

SHANGHAI – It was meant to be the year China’s economy, unshackled from the world’s strictest Covid-19 controls, roared back to help power global growth.

Instead, halfway through 2023, it’s facing a confluence of problems: Sluggish consumer spending, a crisis-ridden property market, flagging exports, record youth unemployment and towering local government debt. The impact of these strains is starting to reverberate around the globe, impacting everything from commodity prices to equity markets. The risk of Federal Reserve rate hikes tipping the United States into recession has also heightened the prospect of a simultaneous slump in the world’s two economic powerhouses.

What’s worse, President Xi Jinping’s government doesn’t have great options to fix things. Beijing’s typical playbook of using large-scale stimulus to boost demand has led to massive oversupply in property and industry, and surging debt levels among local governments. That’s sparked a discussion about whether China is headed for a Japan-style malaise after 30 years of unprecedented economic growth.

Exacerbating this is Mr Xi’s more assertive approach to dealing with the US, which has added fuel to American efforts to cut China off from supplies of advanced semiconductors and other technologies set to drive economic growth in the future.

“A few years ago, it was difficult to imagine China not rapidly overtaking the US as the world’s biggest economy,” said Tom Orlik, chief economist for Bloomberg Economics. “Now, that geopolitical moment will almost certainly be delayed, and it’s possible to imagine scenarios where it doesn’t happen at all.”

In a downside scenario – with a sharper property slump, slow pace of reforms and more dramatic US-China decoupling –Bloomberg Economics sees China’s growth decelerating to 3 per cent by 2030.

Base effect

China’s official growth target of around 5 per cent, which was deemed unambitious when it was announced in March, now looks more realistic. Goldman Sachs in June cut its forecast for China’s growth this year to 5.4 per cent from 6 per cent.

At first sight, in a world economy expected to grow a meager 2.8 per cent, that doesn’t look too shabby. The reality, though, is that with China still under strict Covid-19 rules in 2022, a low base for comparison is flattering the headline. Netting out the base effect, growth for 2023 will look closer to 3 per cent – less than half the pre-pandemic average, Bloomberg Economics said.

If the government continues to sit on its hands, things could get worse. In a scenario where property construction crumbles, reduced land sales hit government spending, a US recession weakens global demand and China’s markets shift to risk-off mode, Bloomberg’s SHOK model shows another 1.2 percentage points shaved off growth.

“We’re caught in a kind of vicious circle in the sense that you need a massive stimulus to create a little moderate impact,” said Keyu Jin, an economics professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“We have to be prepared for slower growth in the future because China is really in transition right now from industrialisation to innovation-based growth,” she said. “Innovation-based growth is just not that fast.”

To be sure, China’s policymakers have defied the doomsayers before and could do so again. A bigger-than-expected stimulus, proactive moves to resolve bad debts, a commitment to support entrepreneurs and extending an olive branch to the US could dispel some of the pessimism.

But for now, the lack of substantial stimulus or real reform is frustrating investors. The 12 per cent rally enjoyed by the MSCI China Index in January proved a false dawn as the gauge steadily gave back all the year’s gains. It’s now down about 6 per cent in 2023 and Wall Street’s biggest banks are cutting forecasts to levels that suggest it will struggle to reclaim the levels seen earlier this year.