Why is China’s economy slowing and what does it mean for Singapore?

SINGAPORE - China was expected to recover and give the global economy a boost after it abandoned its draconian zero-Covid policy and reopened its borders in late 2022.
Yet, domestic consumer spending has tanked and trade has fallen.
SINGAPORE - China was expected to recover and give the global economy a boost after it abandoned its draconian zero-Covid policy and reopened its borders in late 2022.
Yet, domestic consumer spending has tanked and trade has fallen.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.