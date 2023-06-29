Can China export its way out of its economic slump?

China dominates the global sale of solar panels and has caught up with Japan as the world’s largest car exporter. It is even gaining in the worldwide sale of low-tech products like shoes.

Now Beijing is weighing whether to deploy its considerable power as an exporter to try to stabilise an economy labouring under distinctly home-grown problems – a real estate crisis and weak spending by consumers, still cautious after nearly three years of stringent pandemic restrictions. The decision could reverberate throughout the global economy and provoke a backlash among trading partners that are already under siege by China’s exports.