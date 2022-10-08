China says US abusing trade measures with chip export controls

BEIJING - New United States export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country's "technological hegemony", China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Saturday.

The US government published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday that included a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

"The United States will only hurt and isolate itself when its actions backfire," Ms Mao said at a regular briefing.

The new export controls are aimed at restricting China’s ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications.

The moves complicate Beijing’s push to further its own semiconductor industry and develop advanced military systems, and come days ahead of a major party congress in China at which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a historic third term.

The rules, announced by the US Department of Commerce, include export restrictions on some chips used in supercomputing, and toughen requirements on the sale of semiconductor equipment.

The aim is to prevent “sensitive technologies with military applications” from being acquired by China’s military, intelligence and security services, said Commerce Department official Alan Estevez.

The rules were announced just days after the Pentagon added 13 more Chinese firms, including drone manufacturer DJI and surveillance firm Zhejiang Dahua Technology to a blacklist of Chinese military-linked companies.

The manufacture and export of semiconductors has been a subject of competition between the US and China as they battle for tech dominance.

In August, US President Joe Biden signed into law a multibillion-dollar Bill boosting domestic semiconductor and other high-tech manufacturing sectors that US leaders fear risk being dominated by China.

Tens of billions of dollars more were allocated for scientific research and development.

China has poured resources into developing supercomputing capabilities and seeks to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2030, said another Commerce Department official, Ms Thea Kendler.

But the country “is using these capabilities to monitor, track and surveil their own citizens, and fuel its military modernisation”, Ms Kendler said, adding that the latest actions protect US national security. REUTERS, AFP