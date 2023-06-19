Blinken meets Xi during China trip to salvage ties

BEIJING – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon, wrapping up his two-day trip to Beijing aimed at improving frayed ties between the two superpowers.

During the meeting at the cavernous Great Hall of The People, Mr Xi, who sat at the head of a large meeting table, told Mr Blinken that it was “very good” that both sides have reached an agreement on specific issues.

“The two sides have had candid and in-depth discussions,” Mr Xi said at the start of the meeting in comments broadcast on Chinese state television.

“State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity,” Mr Xi said. “I hope that through this visit... you will make more positive contributions to stabilising China-US relations.”

The meeting was the first time a US secretary of state has met the Chinese leader since 2018, and it could help to facilitate a summit between Mr Xi and US President Joe Biden later in the year.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Blinken met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi, who said that US-China relations have reached a critical point where a choice has to be made between cooperation and conflict.

In a meeting lasting three hours, Mr Wang, who ranks above Foreign Minister Qin Gang, blamed strained ties on the United States holding “an erroneous perception of China”, and urged Washington to stop thinking that a strong country must be hegemonic.

The two men met on Monday morning at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse where Chinese leaders host foreign dignitaries, in a meeting aimed at improving already frayed relations that plummeted further when the US in February shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that floated into American airspace.

The row erupted just before Mr Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing that month, forcing him to postpone a much-needed visit to mend ties.

A Foreign Ministry statement on Monday quoted Mr Wang telling Mr Blinken that the US should “reflect deeply” and work with Beijing to manage differences.

“The trough in Sino-US relations is rooted in the US’ erroneous perception of China, which leads to wrong policies towards China,” said Mr Wang, who is director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission.

Mr Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China since Mr Biden took office.