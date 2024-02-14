Analysts expect Budget 2024 to focus on keeping S’pore economy globally competitive

SINGAPORE - For the first time in five years, Singapore policymakers will have some flexibility in their spending choices that will allow them to use the annual Budget to target long-term economic priorities.

Economists and analysts, who advise big investors on where to deploy their money, are billing Singapore’s Budget 2024 – due on Feb 16 – as a mission statement on how Singapore plans to confront emerging global and local macroeconomic policy challenges.

The foremost of those challenges is sustaining competitiveness, which is defined as a country’s ability to drive productive growth and, consequently, deliver employment and income growth, and welfare in the form of affordable education and healthcare.

As an export-driven economy, the issue of competitiveness boils down to Singapore’s ability to remain a choice investment venue where local and foreign investors can start new businesses and manufacturing plants and expand existing ones to sell their services and goods at competitive prices worldwide.

“Unlike the previous Budgets, the core of this year’s Budget is to address long-term issues, unlocking Singapore’s medium-to-long-term potential,” said HSBC’s Asean economist Liu Yun.

In a similar vein, Ms Selena Ling, head of research and strategy at OCBC Bank, said: “In a world fraught with technological disruptions, especially with AI, and climate change, refreshing Singapore’s social compact may have to go hand in hand with reinventing Singapore’s economic competitiveness.”

Analysts expect a host of initiatives aimed at boosting competitiveness – from tweaks in the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) to reduce upfront costs, to grants for all sectors to co-fund expenses relating to artificial intelligence technology acquisition, and also include training and upskilling costs.

They also expect an extension of schemes aimed at helping companies go green and to get access to financing. For instance, the Enterprise Financing Scheme – Green, and the Energy Efficiency Grant may extend beyond March 2024, with expanded coverage to spur more companies to adopt green or energy efficient solutions. The Enterprise Financing Scheme (Trade Loan and SME Working Capital Loan) may also be extended by one more year.

Global investors will be looking for more guidance on how Singapore will implement the Domestic Top-up Tax (DTT) and its impact on the competitiveness of multinational companies here. The DTT is part of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) 2.0 Pillar 2 scheme that seeks a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent on large multinational corporations from 2025.

Economists believe that with the tumultuous years following Covid-19 in the rear view mirror, near-term fiscal support in the forms of cash handouts, utility credits and various rebates will largely be targeted in nature, and geared towards helping the most vulnerable.

While the rate of change in prices – inflation – has slowed, the amount of money required to buy virtually anything is still higher than what it was in 2019. In fact, consumers are being asked to pay more in goods and services tax (GST), utility bills and transport fares.

Hence, another enhancement to the Assurance Package may be possible. But the magnitude will likely be rather limited.

Cost-of-living support assistance, such as the CDC vouchers scheme, are in some ways needed to help maintain healthy levels of private consumption, which accounts for nearly a third of Singapore’s gross domestic product.

But too large an injection of cash by the Government carries the risk of stoking inflation. Thus, the need for a targeted approach.

Ms Ling believes the special transfers to households have been very significant, probably as high as $3 billion, in the last two years – with the Assurance Package in 2023 providing support throughout the year with cash, top-ups to MediSave, Child Development Account, Edusave Account and Post-Secondary Education Account, as well as upsized CDC vouchers.

“So the bar is set relatively higher,” she said.

With Singapore not in immediate threat of a recession or another pandemic, there is less urgency to front-load such fiscal transfers, she noted.