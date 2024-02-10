Budget 2024: Workers worry about job security

The rising cost of living continues to be the biggest concern for many working adults in Singapore, but in 2024, retrenchments and employment stability are increasingly a concern for many.

National Trades Union Congress assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay said: “For the broad middle of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) and in particular those in the above 50 group, caregiving responsibilities, rising cost of living (they don’t benefit as much from the many social transfers) as well as employment and employability will be top of their minds.”

He added that for younger PMETs, their concerns tilt towards employment and career progression, flexible work and overall work-life balance and mental health.

“Strengthening support in these spaces would be a boon for them,” he said.

Associate Professor (Practice) Terence Ho from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore said that while much support has already been announced or disbursed in the past few years through government handouts under the Assurance Package, further support whether in the form of cash, vouchers or rebates would be welcome.

“Retraining is also a priority for both groups, given a fluid labour market affected by technology and restructuring. We hope to see fleshing out of the Forward SG recommendations on SkillsFuture enhancements to support full-time or more substantial training programmes,” he said.

Associate Professor Walter Theseira, a labour economist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said that while there are many programmes available for working adults to seek training, “we don’t have a lot of support in the way of actually covering people’s incomes while they are in training”.

“The biggest issue is that when you look at some of the government proposals or plans already announced for this year, it’s a bit unclear how exactly the PMETs will benefit from some of these proposals,” he said.

“When we look at what has been discussed about unemployment support so far, it looks like support will be targeted more at lower- to middle-income workers. So, it will be unclear whether PMETs qualify, or even if you do qualify, it will be likely that the quantum support will be inadequate for most people.”

Mr Isaac Tng, 36, an entrepreneur in the creative industry, called for more support for wages in the form of grants or incentives.

“There’s a lot of rising costs and, appropriately, employers want to increase the wages of their staff to support them,” he said.

But margins for business owners are getting squeezed as it becomes harder to pass down higher wage costs to price-sensitive customers.

“As a result, it becomes hard to increase wages. Perhaps some consideration into implementing better schemes to support progressive wages (and not just for lower-income workers) would be good,” said Mr Tng.

For young seniors, or the group defined as being between the ages of 50 and 60, one challenge is finding meaningful work that allows them to use the skills they have developed over the years.

Prof Theseira said this group faces unique challenges because unlike the older generation, many young seniors are medium-skilled for the most part, with some high-skilled workers. They have higher expectations for the jobs they are doing, and are less likely to be willing to take lower-skilled jobs.

He said: “Like many of the older Singaporeans, they face challenges like age discrimination in the workplace, questions about whether they can continue in their current roles, seniority and salaries and so on until they reach retirement age.