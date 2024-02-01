DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget 2024 at 3.30pm on Feb 16

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s Budget 2024 at 3.30pm on Feb 16 in Parliament.

The Budget statement will be broadcast live on free-to-air television channels and radio, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF), government feedback unit Reach and the People’s Association (PA) on Feb 1.

These include Channel 5, CNA, CNA938, Capital 958, the CNA YouTube channel, the 8world News Facebook page and MediaCorp’s meWatch.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget speech on Channel 5.

The Straits Times will provide live coverage of the Budget speech. Watch Mr Wong deliver his speech and get instant, bite-size updates from our special live coverage on ST’s website on Feb 16.

Key announcements from the Budget statement will also be updated on MOF’s social media and messaging platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and WhatsApp.

The full Budget statement will be published on this website after delivery.

Those interested in being emailed the full Budget statement after it has been delivered can visit the MOF website at www.mof.gov.sg/email-subscription.

In the run-up to the Budget, MOF and various agencies, including Reach and PA, have engaged members of the public in discussions since December 2023.

Members of the public can continue to submit their views on Budget 2024 through various feedback channels, including the Singapore Budget Website.

Reach will hold an in-person Budget Conversation in English on Feb 23 and another such dialogue in Mandarin on March 13.

For the Feb 23 conversation, Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and Reach chairman as well as Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How will take part in the session.