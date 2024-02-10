Budget 2024: Families ask for more help to care for their loved ones

SINGAPORE - Some families here, particularly lower-income ones and larger households with a sole breadwinner, have been struggling with rising costs and greater job uncertainties, among other things, and hope Budget 2024 will bring some reprieve. This includes more flexible work arrangements for caregivers and targeted help to give children from such families a leg-up.

Ms Adriana Rasip, 30, has been thinking about having children since she tied the knot in 2020, but is concerned about caregiving considerations as both she and her husband work long hours.

“I’m just very scared I won’t be able to have the bandwidth to care for a child,” said the co-founder of non-profit start-up Empowered Families Initiative (EFI).

As a social service practitioner, she welcomed the Government’s plan under Forward Singapore to increase centre-based infant care places by 9,000 spots by 2030, but is hoping that the coming Budget will also look into creating more pre-school vacancies.

Like Ms Adriana, many young and prospective families want help to be able to block off time for caregiving, said Singapore Management University sociology professor Paulin Straughan.

She noted that many employers have embraced a hybrid work week since the Covid-19 pandemic, but time is still often mentioned as a limited resource for those who have to care for the young or old.

The good news is that a tripartite work group is developing guidelines on flexible work arrangements that will be compulsory for employers to follow once they are implemented later in 2024.

But more progressive employment outcomes cannot simply be achieved by fiat, said Dr Mathew Mathews from the Institute of Policy Studies.

“For businesses to make provision for more time off or additional caregiving leave for their employees in a high-cost and competitive environment and still be sustainable, it will require additional financial support from the Government to make such provisions,” he said.

Workers, especially those weighing whether to have children, will be watching this space keenly, said Mr Palvindran Jayram, also a co-founder of EFI, which works with lower-income families to achieve more ambitious life plans.

“The last thing I want to see happen is for the care to be outsourced to others,” said Mr Palvindran. “I want to care for my children, I want to care for my parents, and I hope policies shift for me to be at a place that enables me to care better.”

Households with seniors will be awaiting details of enhancements to the Silver Support Scheme and Matched Retirement Savings Scheme to help them cope sustainably with their recurring expenses, said Associate Professor (Practice) Terence Ho from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

The former provides cash each quarter to seniors with low lifetime wages, while the latter currently provides a dollar-for-dollar matching CPF grant of up to $600 a year for cash top-ups to eligible seniors with lower retirement savings.