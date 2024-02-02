Persistent inflation could weigh heavily on Budget 2024

Rising prices may not have dampened consumer spending, but they could significantly shape the upcoming Budget.

Selena Ling

Inflation has been stubbornly persistent over the last few years, driving up the cost of living, with the prices of everything from food, utilities, transport to property. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Inflation is like toothpaste – once it is out, you can hardly get it back in again, according to the German economist Karl Otto Pohl.

It came as no surprise that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kept its monetary policy unchanged in its quarterly review this week. With the Singapore economy expected to strengthen this year, further global shocks notwithstanding, MAS reiterated that the current monetary policy stance remains appropriate and that existing measures will continue to dampen imported inflation and curb domestic cost pressures.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top