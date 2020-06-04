Collection of ICs, passports by appointment only

Q Can I renew my passport at the ICA Building?

A No, but you can apply for a new passport online at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) website.

While the ICA Building has resumed limited counter services that cannot be done or completed online, such as collection of passports and identity cards (ICs), this will be by appointment only.

You can book an appointment via ICA's e-Appointment Service, at https://eservices.ica.gov.sg/ibook or via the eAPPT@ICA mobile application.

For services that are not available on the e-Appointment Service, you can book an appointment at https://go.gov.sg/ica-services.

There is no need to rush to the ICA Building to collect your passport or IC as the deadline for collection has been extended to Sept 30.

A one-time delivery of your IC or passport will be arranged by ICA for free, if you applied between Jan 1 and May 31 for an IC under the mandatory/optional IC re-registration or a new passport to replace an expiring passport after receiving ICA's notification letter.

ICA will contact you to provide more details of this service from mid-June to end-July. If you need your document urgently, you can collect it by making an appointment via ICA's e-Appointment Service.

Applicants for Singapore citizenship, permanent residence and long-term visit passes who were unable to complete their formalities during the circuit breaker period will have more time to do so, as the validity of their in-principle approval has been extended to June 30.

Q Can I go to my favourite bubble tea shop to buy a drink?

A Standalone bubble tea shops that sell predominantly beverages are still not allowed to open.

However, you can still get your bubble tea fix via online delivery services, where popular bubble tea chains such as LiHo and Koi have partnered with food outlets.



Standalone bubble tea shops that sell predominantly beverages remain closed. You can get your bubble tea fix via online delivery services, where bubble tea chains such as LiHo have partnered with food outlets. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Ask ST

If you have a question about the easing of restrictions, e-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

Other food establishments can open, but only for takeaways and deliveries. Dine-in services are still not allowed.

Q Have golf courses, swimming pools and other sports facilities reopened?

A No. Sports and recreation facilities such as gyms and fitness studios as well as outdoor facilities will remain closed during this period. These include all ActiveSG sports facilities. These places will gradually be allowed to reopen in phase two if community transmission rates remain low and stable.

Q Can I now reopen my home-based business?

A Only those that operate using a delivery or collection model are allowed to resume. Deliveries, emergency repairs, installations or air-conditioner servicing can be conducted. Other businesses should not involve meeting clients in person at their homes.

Q Can I send my car for servicing?

A Yes. You can also send your car for other repairs, such as bodywork repair, spraying and painting, as well as installation of parts and accessories.

Q Can I fly my drone outdoors?

A No. Flying of outdoor recreational unmanned aircraft is not permitted.

For unmanned aircraft operations for business purposes, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it will issue a permit only if the drone is being operated for services permitted during phase one, such as security services, and where operations are done in settings with low transmission risk, such as open fields.