askST Jobs: How to make the best of a job fair

SINGAPORE – Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I’m attending a career fair. How can I make the best of it?

A: Participating in career fairs lets job seekers communicate with employers face to face, share their experiences and understand what they are looking for.

“(Employers) can observe non-verbal communication, such as body language and mannerisms, to better size up the candidates,” says Mr Brian Tan, deputy chief executive of the National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Real-life interaction with potential hires is particularly important for roles that are customer-facing, as employers would prefer to assess the demeanour and service attitude of candidates before shortlisting them, he adds.

Those switching careers or returning from a career break or long periods of unemployment are likely to benefit too, Mr Tan notes.

Fairs give job candidates the chance to display their suitability for a role beyond what their resumes show, mitigating any disadvantage faced against the competition.

Moreover, you may be shortlisted for other roles beyond those offered at the fair.

Mr Tan says: “Career fairs are useful when job seekers seek quick access to a wide range of jobs, or want to explore more job opportunities in a particular area.”

Attending career fairs also allows you to connect with industry experts, learn of new vacancies first and make a great first impression on employers, says Ms Nicole Chan, senior consultant in commerce contract at recruitment firm Robert Walters Singapore.

She suggests that job seekers participate meaningfully in a fair by first reading up on the participating companies, their representatives and the roles up for grabs.

They should also practise introducing themselves to prospective employers and prepare a list of relevant questions to ask. This could include asking about the job scope, company history and culture, and career progression, says Ms Chan.

Job seekers can also prepare for a fair by engaging career coaches, such as from e2i, for interview tips, suggests Mr Tan.