askST: Are year-long internships worth the time spent?

Q: SIT is known for offering longer internships. How do such work attachments benefit the students, and do they extend the length of their degree studies?

A: No, SIT’s longer work attachments do not extend the duration of students’ undergraduate studies, which are mostly concluded within three to four years. All internships take place during term time or holiday periods.

SIT’s flagship Integrated Work Study Programme (IWSP) gives students eight to 12 months of relevant work experience through a company attachment. The programme, which is credit-bearing, is integrated tightly with the curriculum and designed to reinforce classroom learning through application in the real world.

Students get a taste of the working world from the very start of the programme.

Before going on the IWSP, they take part in career skills workshops as part of a module in career and professional development. This helps them to identify career goals, build their resume, develop interview skills and employ different strategies to search for jobs.

They are expected to go through a competitive recruitment process, with the prospective employer assessing each applicant on his or her merits, just like in a real job search.

Professor John Thong, SIT’s deputy president (academic) and provost, said that with longer internships, companies can assign students substantive projects, allowing them to develop further in their chosen discipline.

This is in line with SIT’s applied learning approach, which emphasises experiential and authentic learning based on real-world problems.

Students may work on capstone projects in collaboration with their IWSP companies, and learn to work with industry supervisors to identify and scope projects.

SIT has gone the extra step to boost students’ job readiness.

In the academic year 2022, it started a new pathway known as Term-In-Term-Out (Tito) for selected degree programmes, which lets students gain work experience as early as in their first year of study.

Students on the Tito pathway divide their time between the university and the workplace every year. By the end of their undergraduate studies, they would have spent about 40 per cent of their time learning at the workplace, without extending the duration of their degree programme.

Learning in industry and at school becomes more intertwined, with work challenges that arise during their industry attachments potentially evolving into final-year projects.

In 2022, SIT secured the commitment of 15 companies – ranging from banks to logistics companies – for three degree programmes on the Tito pathway. They are applied computing (with fintech specialisation), digital supply chain and robotics systems.