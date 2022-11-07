AskST Jobs: Should a very short stint in a new job be included in one’s resume?

SINGAPORE - In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career.

Q: I was laid off a month into my new job. Do I include such a short stint in my resume?

A: Not all layoffs are directly linked to poor performance, said Mr David Blasco, general manager at recruitment firm Randstad Singapore.

“Some fast-paced companies and industries may have a more agile approach towards workforce management and employees may get caught up in a surge of mass layoffs.

“If you work in a fast-paced environment and were laid off because of a business downturn instead of poor performance, then it would not hurt to include that experience in your resume.”

In rare instances, even new employees may be laid off because of a stark change in business direction or budget cuts, he added.

He said: “You may be let go despite being excellent talent or you may have been caught up in a wave of job cuts because there were not enough resources available to train you.”

He advised laid-off employees to be honest and shift the focus to what they can contribute to prospective employers, such as by listing projects they worked on.

“Employers will always notice short stints in resumes, but they will usually ask questions to learn about your circumstances,” he said.

“Knowing the honest reason behind the layoff helps them manage their expectations and determine whether the job is suitable for you.”

Those who acquired skills and knowledge from their short stint or are applying for jobs within the same industry could gain an edge by listing the stint in their resume, said Ms Linda Teo, ManpowerGroup Singapore country manager.

Alternatively, job-seekers could omit such short-term experiences and mention new skills they acquired instead, said Mr Blasco.

He advised those who were laid off early on due to poor performance to re-evaluate and revise their expectations in their next job.

“For example, you may want to consider a different job title with fewer responsibilities in your next role.”