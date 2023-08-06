Unrest in Myanmar linked to ongoing ethnic strife in India’s Manipur

NEW DELHI - Unrest in Myanmar since the coup in 2021 has cast a long shadow on the neighbouring north-eastern Indian state of Manipur, with concerns around a spurt in illegal migration from the country and the flourishing drug trade across the porous border fanning ethnic conflict in the state.

Majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in Manipur have clashed with each other since early May, leaving more than 150 dead.

While the immediate provocation was a proposed affirmative action policy favouring the Meiteis, the violence has brought to the fore underlying tensions centred around demographic change, with the Meiteis even apprehensive of losing their majority status and influence in Manipur because of “large-scale illegal migration” from Myanmar.

The state shares a 398km border with the adjoining country.

Meitei outfits have accused the Kukis, who share strong ethnic linkages with Chin people across the border, of illegally settling Myanmar refugees in Manipur’s hills. Their rhetoric has even been exaggerated and provocative, with a representative from a prominent Meitei group recently claiming that “the majority of Kukis are illegal”.

The Meitei community, who make up for a little more than half of the state’s 3.2 million population, is mostly confined to around 10 per cent of Manipur’s area in the valley districts. Around 40 per cent of the remaining population – mostly from tribal Kuki and Naga communities – inhabit the hilly terrain that covers 90 per cent of the state.

Manipur’s Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader N. Biren Singh, a Meitei, has blamed illegal migrants and drug lords from Myanmar for the lingering violence, claiming such forces were trying to “destabilise the state”.

Last week, India’s Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta even told the Supreme Court that most of the 118 bodies lying unclaimed in Manipur’s morgues are of “infiltrators who came with a particular design and got killed”.

Responding to the concern of illegal migrants, authorities in Manipur began collecting biometric details of Myanmar nationals in the state on July 29 to ascertain their numbers and keep tabs on them.

As recently as July 22 and July 23, 718 Myanmar nationals had crossed over into Manipur because of ongoing clashes in Khampat in western Myanmar.

The 1,643km India-Myanmar frontier is an open border with a free movement regime, permitting tribes residing on both sides of the border to travel up to 16km across the boundary for up to three days without visa restrictions. This regime was suspended in 2021, but it has failed to check the inflow of Myanmar nationals into India.

A senior Manipur state government official, who did not wish to be identified, told The Straits Times the collection of biometric details is an effort to ensure that such migrants “do not become Indian citizens by unlawful means even if they stay here for sometime due to various reasons”.

He said around 2,500 Myanmar nationals had already been identified in the state in a prior exercise this year, adding that the number of such migrants in Manipur was “uncertain”. Civil society organisations estimate this figure could be anywhere between 15,000 and 20,000.

But with no accurate numbers of illegal Myanmar migrants known, the Meitei narrative of “large-scale illegal immigration” has been dismissed by Kuki groups as “broad-brush” attacks that seek to taint the entire community of Kuki Indians and further inflame tensions.

Mr Thangminlen Kipgen, spokesman of Kuki Inpi, an organisation that represents the community’s interests, welcomed the move to track illegal migrants in Manipur.

“Once and for all, the truth should come out on illegal migrants across all community lines. This way, at least the false narrative against Kukis can stop and we can start acting on what to do with illegal immigrants,” he told ST.