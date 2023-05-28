Around 30 tribal militants killed in clashes in India's north-eastern state of Manipur: Minister

Manipur has witnessed growing tension in recent weeks, with rioting and ethnic clashes killing at least 60 people. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

GUWAHATI, India - Around 30 tribal militants have been killed recently in India’s far north-eastern state of Manipur in an ongoing security force operation following ethnic clashes in the region, the state’s chief minister said on Sunday.

The state bordering Myanmar has witnessed growing tension in recent weeks, with rioting and ethnic clashes killing at least 60 people and displacing 35,000.

The violence began on May 3 when tribal groups clashed with ethnic majority Meitei people - a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

On Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters up to 33 militants had so far been killed.

“Mass combing operations along with helicopter operations have started. We are trying to find out culprits, those militants, who are attacking the civilians,” he said.

Earlier in May, New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people.

Manipur shares a nearly 400km border with Myanmar, where a 2021 coup led to thousands of refugees crossing into the Indian state. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ethnic fault lines in Manipur remain a challenge for India and its Act East Policy, say experts
Indian villages in north-eastern Manipur state burnt to ashes in ethnic violence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top