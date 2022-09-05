Myanmar refugees grow food with locals in collaborative farming in India's north-east

NEW DELHI - Ms Lalrinpari Hringngen stands in a corn field with cloud-capped hills in the backdrop. The plants' tassels tower above her and their elongated leaves arch around her head as she peers out of the phone's screen during a video call from a farming tract in Mizoram's Champhai district.

It is a field in Khuangleng village that this 36-year-old Myanmarese refugee has cultivated, along with other displaced nationals from her country, in a unique effort that has brought them together with Mizo farmers, who pitched in to farm the land owned by the local village council.