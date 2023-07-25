Ban on Internet access cripples life in India’s Manipur state

NEW DELHI - In 2021, Mr Bhumenjoy Konsam set up an e-learning business in his home town Imphal, the capital of Manipur state, in north-east India. Business was thriving, thanks to a range of international clients, and things seemed to be on the upswing for the 47-year-old entrepreneur.

But all this progress came to a grinding halt on May 3, 2023, when the local government imposed a blanket ban on access to the Internet across the state, following ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities.

The goal of the Internet ban was to curb online rumour-mongering and hate speech that risked rendering a tinderbox-like situation even more volatile.

But with no lasting solution in sight – the conflict has since claimed more than 140 lives and displaced around 60,000 people – the state’s three-million-plus people continue to be mostly cut off from the Internet even now. This ban, which has lasted more than 80 days, has been crippling for those like Mr Konsam, whose lives depend on the Internet. On July 8, he finally relocated to Guwahati in the neighbouring state of Assam, where he has rented a flat and hooked himself up to the Internet to try to rebuild his client base and business.

“It has been going on too long,” said Mr Konsam, who estimated his losses at more than 1.5 million rupees (S$24,300). He petitioned the High Court of Manipur in June, seeking restoration of Internet services in the state.

“Had it been for 10 days or so, one could have adjusted. But a two-month-plus ban is a complete strangulation for those who work online... It’s just like cutting off water for fish,” he told The Straits Times. Some reprieve finally came on Tuesday, when the government said it would restore broadband Internet access “conditionally, in a liberalised manner”. Mobile Internet and access to social media continue to be prohibited.

The long ban in Manipur has renewed the debate on the cost of such moves in India, which has for five successive years maintained the notorious distinction of imposing more Internet shutdowns than any other nation. Besides paralysing daily life, including through denial of educational and financial services online, the ban has drawn criticism from many who argue that it has allowed the authorities to cover up their failures and evade accountability.

This was the case when a horrific video depicting two Kuki women being paraded naked and groped by a Meitei mob emerged online last Wednesday, more than 75 days after the incident took place on May 4.

A police report was filed on May 18, but arrests were made only after the video was circulated widely and drew widespread condemnation.

This attack was prompted by a message that had gone viral before the Internet ban was imposed. Using a photo of an old honour-killing victim from Delhi, the message falsely claimed the body was that of a Meitei woman who had been raped and killed by Kukis.