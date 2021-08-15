Timeline of the Taleban's rapid advance across Afghanistan

KABUL (REUTERS) - Taleban insurgents began entering Kabul on Sunday (Aug 15) after taking control of all of Afghanistan's major cities apart from the capital.

The following are some of the major milestones in the militant movement's advance in recent months. Other deadly attacks occurred, some blamed on the Taleban and some on other militant groups, including an offshoot of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Talks between the Taleban and the Afghan government on a political understanding that could lead to a peace deal, backed by the United States and its allies, have failed to make significant progress.

April 14

President Joe Biden announces US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan from May 1 and ending on Sept 11, bringing America's longest war to a close. It was an extension of the previous withdrawal deadline of May 1 agreed between the US and the Taleban.

May 4

Taleban fighters launch a major offensive on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. They also attack in at least six other provinces.

May 11

The Taleban captures Nerkh district just outside the capital Kabul as violence intensifies across the country.

June 7

Senior government officials say more than 150 Afghan soldiers are killed in 24 hours as fighting worsens. They add that fighting is raging in 26 of the country's 34 provinces.

June 22

Taleban fighters launch a series of attacks in the north of the country, far from their traditional strongholds in the south. The UN envoy for Afghanistan says they have taken more than 50 of 370 districts.

July 2

American troops quietly pull out of their main military base in Afghanistan - Bagram Air Base, an hour's drive from Kabul. It effectively ends US involvement in the war.

July 5

The Taleban says it could present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government as soon as August.

July 21

Taleban insurgents control about half of the country's districts, according to a senior US general, underlining the scale and speed of their advance.

July 25

The US vows to continue to support Afghan troops in the coming weeks with intensified air strikes to help them counter Taleban attacks.

July 26

The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in May and June in escalating violence, the highest number for those months since records started in 2009.

Aug 6

Zaranj, in the south of the country, becomes the first provincial capital to fall to the Taleban in years. Many more are to follow in the ensuing days, including the prized city of Kunduz in the north.

Aug 13

Four more provincial capitals fall in a day, including Kandahar, the country's second-biggest city and spiritual home of the Taleban. In the west, another key city, Herat, is overrun and veteran commander Mohammad Ismail Khan, one of the leading fighters against the Taleban, is captured.

Aug 14

The Taleban takes the major northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and, with little resistance, Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province just 70km south of Kabul. The US sends more troops to help evacuate its civilians from Kabul as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he is consulting with local and international partners on the next steps.

Aug 15

The Taleban takes the key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, effectively surrounding Kabul.

Aug 15

Taleban insurgents enter Kabul, an interior ministry official says, as the US evacuates diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.