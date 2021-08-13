Afghanistan crisis raises old questions about US' global role

US Bureau Chief
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON - The United States' hoped-for orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan has become a debacle which risks denting President Joe Biden's legacy, and marring US credibility.

To US allies, the withdrawal is another example of the US intervening - in the case of Afghanistan on grounds widely seen as justified as the Taleban had given shelter to Al Qaeda which perpetrated the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US - but later losing sight of the objective.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 