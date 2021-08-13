Afghanistan crisis raises old questions about US' global role

WASHINGTON - The United States' hoped-for orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan has become a debacle which risks denting President Joe Biden's legacy, and marring US credibility.

To US allies, the withdrawal is another example of the US intervening - in the case of Afghanistan on grounds widely seen as justified as the Taleban had given shelter to Al Qaeda which perpetrated the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US - but later losing sight of the objective.