Militants' success in Afghanistan will be a threat for South-east Asia sooner or later

MANILA/JAKARTA - In days or weeks, Afghanistan's capital Kabul is expected to fall. The Taleban would have by then completed its stunning advance to seize control of the entire country, even before the United States officially ends its military mission there on Sept 11.

By Friday (Aug 13), the militant group had captured Kandahar in the southern Pashtun heartland, the second- largest city in the country, as well as Herat, a cultural and economic hub and the third-largest city. The city of Pol-e-Alam fell later in the day.