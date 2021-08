NEW DELHI - Afghanistan's permanent envoy to the United Nations Ghulam M. Isaczai told a Security Council meeting last week that 10,000 foreign fighters representing 20 groups were fighting alongside the Taleban in his country.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which has been held responsible for multiple terror attacks in India, including the one in Mumbai in 2008, was among the groups he named.