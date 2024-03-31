India’s rainbow opposition coalition puts up a rare show of strength

NEW DELHI - India’s rainbow opposition alliance put up its strongest show of unity yet at a “Save Democracy” rally on March 31, hoping to convert recent run-ins with government agencies into electoral support.

Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using investigating agencies to stymie their campaigns by cutting off funds and arresting leaders, weeks before the general elections. India will vote in seven phase elections starting April 19, with official election results expected on June 4.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, comprises more than two dozen opposition parties across the country.

Opposition heavyweights from across the country shared the stage in a show of strength to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 on a graft charge related to the sale of liquor, and the freezing of several bank accounts of the Congress party by the income tax department.

Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka of the Congress party, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti were among the dozens of opposition leaders who addressed the rally at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

“This election is not about votes. It’s about saving the Constitution,” Mr Gandhi told the rally.

In February, the income tax department froze Congress’s bank accounts on charges of delays in filing tax returns. Mr Gandhi said the inability to fund its election campaign had “crippled” it.

The tax department on March 29 demanded 1.35 billion rupees (S$21.8 million) in fines for the income tax infractions between 2017 and 2021.

“Why couldn’t this be done six months later, and (instead of) just before the elections?”, asked Mr Gandhi.

The opposition alliance has now asked the Election Commission to ensure a “level playing field” for all parties.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, whose party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is in the opposition alliance, is also in jail in an alleged land scam. He was arrested in January 2024.

The BJP has denied any political motivation behind the investigations against opposition leaders, which has also attracted rare criticism from the United States.

Twice, the US expressed concern over the arrest of Mr Kejriwal leading to a diplomatic protest by India. On March 29, a US state department spokesperson said the US encouraged “fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues”. India reacted by calling the remarks unwarranted and added that “such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable.”.

Ms Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters in response to a question that she hoped “everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair”.

Mr Kejriwal’s arrest in particular has received widespread International and domestic coverage. The Delhi chief minister had built his party on an anti-corruption wave that swept the country over a decade ago, and had slowly but steadily increased his political influence on a mix of soft Hindu nationalism and focus on education and health.

The 55-year old politician, who has been working to expand the political influence of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has remained defiant and said that he would continue to run Delhi from jail. He has continued to issue orders, including to ensure water supply in areas that saw water shortages in Delhi.